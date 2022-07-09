President assures continuous supply of essentials in coming days

July 9, 2022   09:43 am

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says the required stocks of fuel, LP gas and other ordered essentials will continue to be received from the 12th of July.

Issuing a special statement with regard to the prevailing crisis situation and the measures taken to resolve it, the Head of State stated that all necessary arrangements have been made under various agricultural programs to prevent a food shortage in the country.

Meanwhile, essential medicines have already been received and 65,000 MT of fertilizers have been ordered under the Indian credit line, he added.

According to the President, the first ship carrying 44,000 MT of fertilizer is expected to reach the country today.

In his statement, the President went on to note that the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were “very successful”. Within the next few weeks, the necessary background will be created to implement the loan assistance program, he added.

“In the last few weeks, phone conversations were held with the Heads of States as well as with the ambassadors of many countries and efforts were made to get the assistance of those countries,” the President continued.

“At a time when successful solutions have been achieved to the existing problematic situation, the program of the opposition political groups to mislead the people is very sad and unpleasant. This will lead to set the country back once again.

“It is the responsibility and duty of the people to support the building of a good country for the future generations of the country through a correct economic program.”

The President requested the people to “properly understand the current situation and act peacefully and intelligently without getting caught up in wrong ideologies.”

