Shipment of 40,000 MT of fertilizer reaches Colombo
July 9, 2022 11:22 am
A ship carrying 40,000 metric tons of fertilizer arrived in Sri Lanka a short while ago, the Ministry of Agriculture says.
Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay will ceremoniously hand over the fertilizer shipment to Sri Lanka’s Agriculture Minister tomorrow after it is unloaded today.
According to the Agriculture Ministry, distribution of this fertilizer consignment, which was procured under the Indian credit line, will begin tomorrow.