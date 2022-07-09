Seven injured and hospitalized during mass protests in Colombo

Five civilians and two police officers, who were injured during the ongoing mass protests, have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, sources told Ada Derana.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the police fired tear gas at the protesters at “GotaGoGama” protest site in Galle Face Green.

The police also fired two rounds of tear gas to disperse the anti-government protesters at Chatham Street in Colombo who attempted to advance through a barricade.

Coinciding with the demonstrations in Colombo, island-wide protest marches are organized today (July 09), urging President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the incumbent government to step down.

Massive crowds thronged the Galle Face Green’s “GotaGoGama” protest site from many parts of the country in support of the mass public protest.

The Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) arrived at Galle Face Green in a protest march which kicked off near the University of Kelaniya yesterday.

Reportedly, political parties, trade unions, civil organisations and many other groups have pledged support for this mass demonstration.

Ahead of the mass public protests, the government imposed a police curfew from 9.00 p.m. last night (July 08) in parts of the Western Province, however, the move came under fire for being undemocratic and violating the fundamental rights of the people of the country.

Later, the police curfew order, which was initially declared effective until further notice, was lifted at 8.00 a.m. this morning.

The UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) meanwhile urged the Sri Lankan authorities to show restraint in the policing of assemblies and ensure every necessary effort to prevent violence during the demonstrations taking place today.

The OHCHR, at the same time, appealed to the organisers of the protests and their supporters to engage in peaceful means of protest and not to impede essential medical or humanitarian services.

In its statement, the OHCHR also called on the Sri Lankan authorities to give clear instructions to the security forces that human rights defenders and journalists have a right to monitor and report on the demonstrations and therefore should be protected in the exercise of these functions and not obstructed in any way.