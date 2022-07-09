Schools closed next week
July 9, 2022 12:33 pm
All government and government-approved schools will remain closed next week, the Ministry of Education announced today.
Academic activities in schools are set to resume on the 11th of July.
The decision was taken at a virtual meeting held with the Education Ministry officials, provincial secretaries and directors of education, after taking into account the transportation issues.
Accordingly, a week of holidays has been declared for government and government-approved private schools from July 11 – 15.