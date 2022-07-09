Schools closed next week

Schools closed next week

July 9, 2022   12:33 pm

All government and government-approved schools will remain closed next week, the Ministry of Education announced today.

Academic activities in schools are set to resume on the 11th of July.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting held with the Education Ministry officials, provincial secretaries and directors of education, after taking into account the transportation issues.

Accordingly, a week of holidays has been declared for government and government-approved private schools from July 11 – 15.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Shipment of 40,000 MT of fertilizer reaches Colombo

Shipment of 40,000 MT of fertilizer reaches Colombo

Shipment of 40,000 MT of fertilizer reaches Colombo

Tense situations reported after train journeys cancelled

Tense situations reported after train journeys cancelled

Anti-govt protests organized in many parts of the country

Anti-govt protests organized in many parts of the country

Anti-govt protests staged across the country

Anti-govt protests staged across the country

IUSF begins anti-government protest rally from Kelaniya University (English)

IUSF begins anti-government protest rally from Kelaniya University (English)

LIOC temporarily halts fuel distribution to filling stations (English)

LIOC temporarily halts fuel distribution to filling stations (English)

Police urge public to engage in protests peacefully (English)

Police urge public to engage in protests peacefully (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm