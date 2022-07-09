Several SLPP MPs urge President to step down

A group of SLPP parliamentarians have directed a letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa urging him to step down from his position.

The letter was signed by 16 MPs including Dullas Alahapperuma, Prof. Channa Jayasumana, Dr. Nalaka Godahewa, Prof. Charitha Herath, Wasantha Yapa Bandara and Dilan Perera.

The MPs said they are of the view that the parliament should be convened immediately and an all-party government should be formed under the Prime Minister for a certain period of time to restore stability to the country.