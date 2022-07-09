Will respect any decision taken at party leaders meeting - President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has informed PM Ranil Wickremesinghe that he would respect any decision taken at the meeting of political party leaders, Prime Minister’s Office says.

Earlier today, people in large numbers demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the incumbent government stormed the President’s House in Colombo Fort and occupied the premises.

Coinciding with the mass protests in Colombo, anti-government demonstrations were staged in many parts of the island today.

As the protests make strides, PM Wickremesinghe moved to convene a special meeting of political parties to discuss the ongoing situation.

He also requested Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to summons the parliament immediately.