SJB to boycott political party leaders meeting convened by PM

The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has decided to boycott the meeting of political party leaders convened by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says.

As the protests make strides, PM Wickremesinghe decided to call a special meeting of political parties to discuss the ongoing situation.

According to reports, the party leaders are expected to meet at around 4.00 p.m. this evening.

Earlier today, people in large numbers demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the incumbent government stormed into the President’s House in Colombo Fort and occupied the premises.

Coinciding with the mass protests in Colombo, anti-government demonstrations were organized in many parts of the island today.