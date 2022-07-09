Party leaders meeting begins

The meeting of political parties, chaired by Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, commenced a short while ago.

After taking into account the prevailing situation in the country, PM Ranil Wickremesinghe decided to convene an urgent party leaders’ meeting this evening.

The Premier also requested Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to summon a parliamentary session at the earliest possible.

Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has informed PM Wickremesinghe that he would respect any decision taken at the party leaders’ meeting.