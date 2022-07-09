Party leaders decided to request both PM & President to resign - Hakeem

The political party leaders have decided to request both President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to resign and Speaker of Parliament to take over as acting President for a short period of time pursuant to the Constitution, MP Rauff Hakeem says.

The urgent meeting of political party leaders, chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, commenced at the Speaker’s Residence at around 4.00 p.m. this evening.

It came after mass anti-government protests gained momentum today and people calling for President Rajapaksa’s resignation occupied the President’s House in Colombo Fort earlier today. The protesters in Colombo were tear-gassed as the demonstrations advanced through police barricades.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the parliamentarian said PM Wickremesinghe, however, has not agreed to vacate his position.

Speaker of Parliament meanwhile decided to write to both President and the Prime Minister to resign as per the overwhelming request, MP Hakeem added.

According to the tweet, several political party leaders including PM Wickremesinghe, MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake and MP M.A. Sumanthiran joined the meeting virtually.