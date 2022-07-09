PM Ranil Wickremesinghe says willing to resign

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says he is willing to step down from his portfolio, making way for the establishment of an all-party government.

In a statement, the Premier said he took this decision as the island-wide fuel distribution is scheduled to resume this week, the Director of the World Food Program is due to arrive in the country and the Debt Sustainability report for the IMF is also planned to be finalized soon.

PM Wickremesinghe noted that he agreed to the recommendation of the opposition party leaders in order to ensure the safety of the citizens.

According to the PM’s Office, the prime minister is planning to step down after an all-party government is formed and the majority is secured in the parliament.