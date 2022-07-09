Bandula decides to step down from ministerial portfolios
July 9, 2022 07:11 pm
As the public protests against the President and the incumbent government are gaining momentum, Minister Bandula Gunawardena says he will step down from his ministerial portfolio.
In a statement published on his official Facebook page, Gunawardena said he would withdraw from his Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) membership as well.
Gunawardena stated that he would, however, continue to serve as an independent Member of Parliament.