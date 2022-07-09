Speaker informs President of decisions taken at party leaders meeting

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has officially informed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in writing of the decisions taken at the party leaders’ meeting today, Speaker’s Office says.

An urgent party leaders’ meeting chaired by the Speaker of Parliament was held at his official residence this evening (July 09).

In a letter directed to the President, the Speaker notified the President of the following decisions taken by PM Ranil Wickremesinghe and other political party leaders:

• President and Prime Minister stepping down from their respective positions without delay

• Convening the parliament within 7 days of time to appoint an acting President

• Appointing an interim government and a new Prime Minister under the acting President, with the consensus of all-party representatives

• Holding elections in due time to let the people elect new public representatives



Three alternative suggestions were meanwhile presented by PM Wickremesinghe:

• President resigning from his position and Prime Minister serving as acting President

• Forming a new interim government led by the Prime Minister

• Both President and Prime Minister vacating their portfolios and appointing a parliamentary representative as the acting President and appointing a new Prime Minister, establishing a new interim government with an all-party consensus