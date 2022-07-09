Speaker informs President of decisions taken at party leaders meeting

July 9, 2022   08:48 pm

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has officially informed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in writing of the decisions taken at the party leaders’ meeting today, Speaker’s Office says.

An urgent party leaders’ meeting chaired by the Speaker of Parliament was held at his official residence this evening (July 09).

In a letter directed to the President, the Speaker notified the President of the following decisions taken by PM Ranil Wickremesinghe and other political party leaders:

• President and Prime Minister stepping down from their respective positions without delay
• Convening the parliament within 7 days of time to appoint an acting President
• Appointing an interim government and a new Prime Minister under the acting President, with the consensus of all-party representatives
• Holding elections in due time to let the people elect new public representatives


Three alternative suggestions were meanwhile presented by PM Wickremesinghe:

• President resigning from his position and Prime Minister serving as acting President
• Forming a new interim government led by the Prime Minister
• Both President and Prime Minister vacating their portfolios and appointing a parliamentary representative as the acting President and appointing a new Prime Minister, establishing a new interim government with an all-party consensus

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Maithri speaks about another 'cowardly act' of the'demented' government

'Maithri speaks about another 'cowardly act' of the'demented' government

'Maithri speaks about another 'cowardly act' of the'demented' government

Train operated by protesters....

Train operated by protesters....

Thousands of protesters march to Colombo demanding President's resignation

Thousands of protesters march to Colombo demanding President's resignation

GotaGoHome' protests launched in several cities across island

GotaGoHome' protests launched in several cities across island

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe says ready to resign

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe says ready to resign

Shipment of 40,000 MT of fertilizer reaches Colombo

Shipment of 40,000 MT of fertilizer reaches Colombo

Tense situations reported after train journeys cancelled

Tense situations reported after train journeys cancelled