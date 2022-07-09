Police to probe attack on media persons by STF officers

Inspector-General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne has given directives to carry out against the Special Task Force (STF) officers who assaulted the media persons reporting the protest near the Prime Minister’s residence in Cinnamon Garden area this evening.

In a statement, the police spokesperson said the IGP gave further instructions to conduct a disciplinary inquiry into the incident and take necessary disciplinary action against the officers in question.

According to reports, several media persons of Sirasa media network were assaulted by the STF officers at the scene.