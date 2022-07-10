Gen. Shavendra Silva calls for public support to maintain peace
July 10, 2022 07:42 am
Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva says the support of the members of the public is required to maintain peace in the country.
In his statement, the former army commander said the people have the opportunity to resolve the ongoing crisis in the country peacefully and constitutionally.
Accordingly, he appealed to the general public to extend their support to the armed forces and the police to ensure that peace is maintained.