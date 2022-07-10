Gen. Shavendra Silva calls for public support to maintain peace

Gen. Shavendra Silva calls for public support to maintain peace

July 10, 2022   07:42 am

Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva says the support of the members of the public is required to maintain peace in the country.

In his statement, the former army commander said the people have the opportunity to resolve the ongoing crisis in the country peacefully and constitutionally.

Accordingly, he appealed to the general public to extend their support to the armed forces and the police to ensure that peace is maintained.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cabinet paper to extend moratorium for tourism sector submitted sans CBSL consultation (English)

Cabinet paper to extend moratorium for tourism sector submitted sans CBSL consultation (English)

Cabinet paper to extend moratorium for tourism sector submitted sans CBSL consultation (English)

Party leaders decided to request both PM & President to resign - Hakeem (English)

Party leaders decided to request both PM & President to resign - Hakeem (English)

Police curfew in parts of WP lifted after heavy criticism (English)

Police curfew in parts of WP lifted after heavy criticism (English)

Shipment of 40,000 MT of fertilizer reaches Colombo (English)

Shipment of 40,000 MT of fertilizer reaches Colombo (English)

Protesters storm into President's House in Colombo (English)

Protesters storm into President's House in Colombo (English)

President Gotabaya to step down on July 13

President Gotabaya to step down on July 13

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

'Maithri speaks about another 'cowardly act' of the'demented' government

'Maithri speaks about another 'cowardly act' of the'demented' government