LIOC resumes fuel distribution to filling stations

July 10, 2022   09:40 am

Fuel distribution to Lanka IOC filling stations recommenced from today (July 10), the Indian Oil Corporation’s subsidiary in Sri Lanka says.

Accordingly, the company’s terminal in Trincomalee will operate 24 hours a day.

Lanka IOC suspended distribution of fuel to filling stations on July 08 and 09, in view of the planned anti-government protest.

However, the company’s terminals in Trincomalee remained open and continued to supply fuel to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and all industries.

