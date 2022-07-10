Three people have been arrested for torching the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe located on the 5th Lane in Kollupitiya.

Among the arrestees is a 19-year-old residing in Mount Lavinia. The other two suspects were identified as residents of Kadawatha and Galle areas.

The police are probing the incident further to apprehend other suspects who are involved in the incident.

During a protest staged outside the prime minister’s private residence, a group of people had stormed the premises and later set fire to the establishment last night (09).

Meanwhile, several media persons on duty were brutally attacked by the STF officers at the scene.

Island-wide mass public protests were organized yesterday, demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to resign immediately.

Tens of thousands of people thronged Colombo from various parts of the country to take part in the demonstrations.

The protesters who advanced through police barricades had stormed the President’s House in Colombo Fort and occupied the premises.