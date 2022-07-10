U.S. urges Sri Lanka to work quickly to achieve long-term economic stability

U.S. urges Sri Lanka to work quickly to achieve long-term economic stability

July 10, 2022   11:41 am

The United States has urged Sri Lankan authorities to work quickly to implement solutions to achieve long-term economic stability and address the people’s discontent regarding the worsening economic conditions.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said Washington is closely following the developments in Sri Lanka.

The United States condemns any violence against peaceful protesters and journalists, the spokesperson said further, adding that Sri Lankan people have the right to peacefully raise their voices, and we call for the full investigation, arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in any protest-related violent incidents.

“We urge this government or any new, constitutionally-selected government to work quickly to identify and implement solutions that will achieve long-term economic stability and address the Sri Lankan people’s discontent over the worsening economic conditions, including power, food, and fuel shortages.”

Further, the United States called on the Sri Lankan parliament to approach this juncture with a commitment to the betterment of the nation not any one political party.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President clearly doesnt know the countrys current situation - Ven. Omalpe Sobhitha Thera

President clearly doesnt know the countrys current situation - Ven. Omalpe Sobhitha Thera

Latest footage of President's House

Latest footage of President's House

'Aragalaya' is not over yet - Lahiru Weerasekara

'Aragalaya' is not over yet - Lahiru Weerasekara

Urgent party leaders meeting convened yesterday

Urgent party leaders meeting convened yesterday

Several media persons attacked by STF officers

Several media persons attacked by STF officers

Cabinet paper to extend moratorium for tourism sector submitted sans CBSL consultation (English)

Cabinet paper to extend moratorium for tourism sector submitted sans CBSL consultation (English)

Party leaders decided to request both PM & President to resign - Hakeem (English)

Party leaders decided to request both PM & President to resign - Hakeem (English)