LP Gas shipment of 3,700 MT arriving in Sri Lanka

A ship carrying 3,700 metric tonnes of LP Gas will arrive this afternoon and distribution will start immediately, according to the Presidential Secretariat.

Issuing a statement, it said that a second shipment of 3,740 metric tonnes of LP Gas is scheduled to arrive in the country tomorrow (11).

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed officials to expedite unloading and distribution of gas after the first ship reaches Kerawalapitiya at 3,00 p.m. today (10), it said.

A third ship carrying 3,200 MT of LP Gas is expected to reach the country on July 15 while the quantity of LP Gas ordered for this month is 33,000 MT, the statement added.

The Presidential Secretariat further said that the distribution of gas will be carried out as normal and systematically from July 12 while the issue pertaining to domestic gas demand would be completely resolved by the end of this month, according to t Litro chairman Muditha Peiris.