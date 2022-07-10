Dhammika Perera resigns from minister post

Dhammika Perera resigns from minister post

July 10, 2022   12:49 pm

Minister of Investment Promotion Dhammika Perera says that he has resigned from his ministerial portfolio with immediate effect.

In a letter addressed to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today, the business magnate said that he accepted the above position taking into consideration the current economic situation and the great love he has for the country.  

“I am now of the view, your Excellency, that Sri Lanka should expediate to identify and implement a solution that will achieve economic stability and address the needs of the people of our country.”

“I always act to the best interest of my country and in order to facilitate such action, I hereby tender my resignation from the post of Minister of Investment Promotion with immediate effect,” he said.

Perera took oath as a Member of Parliament before the Speaker on June 22, filling the National List parliamentary seat vacated by the resignation of former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

He was sworn in as the Minister of Investment Promotion before the President on June 24.

He had stepped down from the board memberships of all his companies ahead of taking oaths as a Member of Parliament.

