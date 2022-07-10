The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that a special investigation is being conducted regarding the power outage in the vicinity of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence in Colombo when it was set on fire.

PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake said it has been observed that a power outage had prevailed during the incident reported last night at 5th Lane in Colombo.

He said no power cuts were scheduled after 6.00 pm yesterday across the island wide and therefore a proper investigation will be conducted by the PUCSL to reveal the truth of non-availability of power during the event.

“We had decided not to disconnect the electricity supply after 6 pm due to yesterday’s situation. However, we came to know that there was a power outage in the area at the time of the incident.”

“We will see how it happened. An on-site inspection will be conducted for now by the Public Utilities Commission and the Ceylon Electricity Board in a few hours to see if this is an act of sabotage,” he said.

Police said that three suspects have been arrested for torching the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe located on the 5th Lane in Colombo.

The residence, which consisted of a library with a large number of books, had been donated in its entirety to the Royal College in Colombo by Mr. Wickremesinghe.