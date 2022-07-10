3,700 MT gas shipment arrives in Sri Lanka

3,700 MT gas shipment arrives in Sri Lanka

July 10, 2022   04:30 pm

The ship carrying 3,700 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has arrived in the island this afternoon.

The Presidential Secretariat had earlier said the shipment will arrive this afternoon and unloading will start immediately.  

Issuing a statement, it had said that a second shipment of 3,740 metric tonnes of LP Gas is scheduled to arrive in the country tomorrow (11).

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed officials to expedite unloading and distribution of gas after the first ship reaches Kerawalapitiya at 3,00 p.m. today (10), it said.

The third ship with 3,200 metric tonnes of gas will arrive in Sri Lanka on July (15) and the amount of gas ordered for this month is 33,000 metric tonnes, the statement added. 

Chairman of Litro Gas Company, Mr. Muditha Peiris, said that the gas distribution will be regular and systematic from July 12 and the problem regarding domestic LP gas demand will be completely evaded by the end of this month.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LP Gas shipment of 3,700 MT arriving in Sri Lanka

LP Gas shipment of 3,700 MT arriving in Sri Lanka

LP Gas shipment of 3,700 MT arriving in Sri Lanka

Several Cabinet Minister announce their resignations

Several Cabinet Minister announce their resignations

Protesters spend the night at the Presidents House

Protesters spend the night at the Presidents House

PM Ranil Wickremesinghes private residence torched

PM Ranil Wickremesinghes private residence torched

President clearly doesnt know the countrys current situation - Ven. Omalpe Sobhitha Thera

President clearly doesnt know the countrys current situation - Ven. Omalpe Sobhitha Thera

Latest footage of President's House

Latest footage of President's House

'Aragalaya' is not over yet - Lahiru Weerasekara

'Aragalaya' is not over yet - Lahiru Weerasekara

Urgent party leaders meeting convened yesterday

Urgent party leaders meeting convened yesterday