3,700 MT gas shipment arrives in Sri Lanka

The ship carrying 3,700 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has arrived in the island this afternoon.

The Presidential Secretariat had earlier said the shipment will arrive this afternoon and unloading will start immediately.

Issuing a statement, it had said that a second shipment of 3,740 metric tonnes of LP Gas is scheduled to arrive in the country tomorrow (11).

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed officials to expedite unloading and distribution of gas after the first ship reaches Kerawalapitiya at 3,00 p.m. today (10), it said.

The third ship with 3,200 metric tonnes of gas will arrive in Sri Lanka on July (15) and the amount of gas ordered for this month is 33,000 metric tonnes, the statement added.

Chairman of Litro Gas Company, Mr. Muditha Peiris, said that the gas distribution will be regular and systematic from July 12 and the problem regarding domestic LP gas demand will be completely evaded by the end of this month.