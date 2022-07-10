Opposition Leader condemns attack on PMs residence

July 10, 2022   06:15 pm

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says that he strongly condemns the attack on Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe’s residence.

He said that everyone involved in the incident should be punished through a fair investigation regardless of their positions.

Issuing a statement today, Mr. Premadasa said that he unconditionally opposes the destruction of property and disturbances caused to people’s lives by a certain group of saboteurs hiding behind the peaceful struggle.

The leader of the opposition requests the entire society to be aware of the external forces that are trying to add a black stain to the citizen’s struggle that has been carried out carefully so far for a peaceful country without violence.

