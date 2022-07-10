India stands with people of Sri Lanka: MEA spokesman

The Indian government on Sunday showing its support to the crisis-hit neighbouring island nation said that India is continuously following the recent developments in Sri Lanka.

In a statement, India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We are aware of the many challenges that Sri Lanka and its people have been facing, and we have stood with the Sri Lankan people as they have tried to overcome this difficult period.”

Maintaining that India is Sri Lanka’s closest neighbour, the MEA said India has extended ‘unprecedented’ support of over $3.8 billion for ameliorating the serious economic situation in Sri Lanka.

“We continue to follow closely the recent developments in Sri Lanka. India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established institutions and constitutional framework,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar said that India has been providing assistance to Sri Lanka and is monitoring the developments in the island nation adding that there is no refugee crisis now.

