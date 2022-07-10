India stands with people of Sri Lanka: MEA spokesman

India stands with people of Sri Lanka: MEA spokesman

July 10, 2022   06:24 pm

The Indian government on Sunday showing its support to the crisis-hit neighbouring island nation said that India is continuously following the recent developments in Sri Lanka.

In a statement, India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We are aware of the many challenges that Sri Lanka and its people have been facing, and we have stood with the Sri Lankan people as they have tried to overcome this difficult period.”

Maintaining that India is Sri Lanka’s closest neighbour, the MEA said India has extended ‘unprecedented’ support of over $3.8 billion for ameliorating the serious economic situation in Sri Lanka.

“We continue to follow closely the recent developments in Sri Lanka. India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established institutions and constitutional framework,” the MEA spokesperson said.

The Indian Foreign Ministry further stated, “India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established institutions and constitutional framework.”

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar said that India has been providing assistance to Sri Lanka and is monitoring the developments in the island nation adding that there is no refugee crisis now.

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

LP Gas shipment of 3,700 MT arriving in Sri Lanka

LP Gas shipment of 3,700 MT arriving in Sri Lanka

Several Cabinet Minister announce their resignations

Several Cabinet Minister announce their resignations

Protesters spend the night at the Presidents House

Protesters spend the night at the Presidents House

PM Ranil Wickremesinghes private residence torched

PM Ranil Wickremesinghes private residence torched

President clearly doesnt know the countrys current situation - Ven. Omalpe Sobhitha Thera

President clearly doesnt know the countrys current situation - Ven. Omalpe Sobhitha Thera

Latest footage of President's House

Latest footage of President's House