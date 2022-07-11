Special party leaders meeting to be held today

Special party leaders meeting to be held today

July 11, 2022   09:07 am

A special meeting of the party leaders has been called today (11) to discuss the future political affairs of the country.

The Communications Department of Parliament stated that the party leaders’ meeting chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena will be held today at 2.00 pm.

The appointment of a new President and the formation of a new government after Gotabaya Rajapaksa steps down from the presidency on the 13th of July are scheduled to be discussed at today’s meeting.

It is reported that final agreements are expected to be reached regarding the next steps.

Meanwhile, political sources reveal that several special discussions are planned to be held today between the main political parties regarding the current situation in the country.

Justice Minister Wijedasa Rajapaksa stated that a general consensus should be reached in the party leaders’ meeting on the formation of a new government under a practical system.

Former Member of Parliament D.E.W. Gunasekara points out that there is a need for the Speaker to act as Acting President until a new government is established.

Member of Parliament of the National People’s Power, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said that in view of the current situation, a short-term interim government that can achieve the goals of the people’s struggle (Aragalaya) should be appointed immediately.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Another LP gas shipment expected to arrive today

Another LP gas shipment expected to arrive today

Another LP gas shipment expected to arrive today

Massive crowds continue to arrive at Galle Face protest grounds

Massive crowds continue to arrive at Galle Face protest grounds

LIOC resumes fuel distribution to filling stations (English)

LIOC resumes fuel distribution to filling stations (English)

Three suspects arrested for torching PM's private residence (English)

Three suspects arrested for torching PM's private residence (English)

LP Gas shipment of 3,700 MT arriving in Sri Lanka (English)

LP Gas shipment of 3,700 MT arriving in Sri Lanka (English)

Gen. Shavendra Silva calls for public support to maintain peace (English)

Gen. Shavendra Silva calls for public support to maintain peace (English)

Large crowds arrive to view presidential palace (English)

Large crowds arrive to view presidential palace (English)

Urgent party leaders' meeting convened yesterday (English)

Urgent party leaders' meeting convened yesterday (English)