Special party leaders meeting to be held today

A special meeting of the party leaders has been called today (11) to discuss the future political affairs of the country.

The Communications Department of Parliament stated that the party leaders’ meeting chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena will be held today at 2.00 pm.

The appointment of a new President and the formation of a new government after Gotabaya Rajapaksa steps down from the presidency on the 13th of July are scheduled to be discussed at today’s meeting.

It is reported that final agreements are expected to be reached regarding the next steps.

Meanwhile, political sources reveal that several special discussions are planned to be held today between the main political parties regarding the current situation in the country.

Justice Minister Wijedasa Rajapaksa stated that a general consensus should be reached in the party leaders’ meeting on the formation of a new government under a practical system.

Former Member of Parliament D.E.W. Gunasekara points out that there is a need for the Speaker to act as Acting President until a new government is established.

Member of Parliament of the National People’s Power, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said that in view of the current situation, a short-term interim government that can achieve the goals of the people’s struggle (Aragalaya) should be appointed immediately.