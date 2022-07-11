Pathum Nissanka tests positive for Covid-19

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) says that Pathum Nissanka has tested positive for Covid-19.

He was found to be positive during a Rapid Antigen test conducted on the player yesterday morning, following the player complaining of feeling unwell.

A PCR test carried out later in the day confirmed the result, the cricket board said in a statement.

Nissanaka was immediately isolated in a different hotel upon identification and will undergo Covid-19 protocols, the SLC said.

Oshada Fernando is expected to join the playing XI as a Covid replacement.

Nissanka is the sixth Sri Lankan player to test positive for the virus since the commencement of the Test series against Australia.

Sri Lanka has suffered a huge blow in its bid to square its two-Test series against Australia after four cricketers tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be replaced.

In Coronavirus tests last Wednesday, three players from the first Test were positive: Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay, fast bowler Asitha Fernando, and all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva.

Left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama was already in isolation after testing positive earlier in the week.

One piece of good news was former captain Angelo Mathews, who tested positive for COVID during the first Test, has been cleared and will take part in the second Test.