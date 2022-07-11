Litro announcement on distribution of domestic gas cylinders

Litro announcement on distribution of domestic gas cylinders

July 11, 2022   09:57 am

Litro Gas company says that the distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders will commence from today (July 11) in Colombo and the suburbs while distribution to other areas will begin from Wednesday (July 13). 

Customers are urged to produce their electricity bill for the month of May 2022 to avoid hoarding of LP gas cylinders. 

Litro said that the maximum price of a 12.5 kg gas cylinder within Colombo is Rs. 4,910 and requests the public to refrain from buying at higher prices or from other parties. 

The company further said that information pertaining to the distribution centers will be made public through its social media and the Litro website.

The distribution of LP gas will be carried out through coordination with Sri Lanka Police and the Special Task Force (STF) while the public is requested to support their efforts. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Another LP gas shipment expected to arrive today

Another LP gas shipment expected to arrive today

Another LP gas shipment expected to arrive today

Massive crowds continue to arrive at Galle Face protest grounds

Massive crowds continue to arrive at Galle Face protest grounds

LIOC resumes fuel distribution to filling stations (English)

LIOC resumes fuel distribution to filling stations (English)

Three suspects arrested for torching PM's private residence (English)

Three suspects arrested for torching PM's private residence (English)

LP Gas shipment of 3,700 MT arriving in Sri Lanka (English)

LP Gas shipment of 3,700 MT arriving in Sri Lanka (English)

Gen. Shavendra Silva calls for public support to maintain peace (English)

Gen. Shavendra Silva calls for public support to maintain peace (English)

Large crowds arrive to view presidential palace (English)

Large crowds arrive to view presidential palace (English)

Urgent party leaders' meeting convened yesterday (English)

Urgent party leaders' meeting convened yesterday (English)