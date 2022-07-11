Litro announcement on distribution of domestic gas cylinders

Litro Gas company says that the distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders will commence from today (July 11) in Colombo and the suburbs while distribution to other areas will begin from Wednesday (July 13).

Customers are urged to produce their electricity bill for the month of May 2022 to avoid hoarding of LP gas cylinders.

Litro said that the maximum price of a 12.5 kg gas cylinder within Colombo is Rs. 4,910 and requests the public to refrain from buying at higher prices or from other parties.

The company further said that information pertaining to the distribution centers will be made public through its social media and the Litro website.

The distribution of LP gas will be carried out through coordination with Sri Lanka Police and the Special Task Force (STF) while the public is requested to support their efforts.