The Police Special Task Force (STF) SSP who was in charge of security at Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence has been interdicted for failing to prevent the assault on a group of journalists on July 09.

SSP Romesh Liyanage was serving as the Director of the Prime Minister’s Security Division of the STF.



Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said that, the interdiction has been implemented in accordance with the powers vested with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) by the Establishments Code and subject to the approval of the Public Service Commission.

Police officers had reportedly resorted to violence injuring several journalists covering the protest outside the Prime Minister’s private residence in Colombo on Saturday night.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office had expressed regret over the assault on journalists by the security personnel.

The Inspector General of Police had ordered an immediate investigation into the attack on several media personnel by the officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF) near the Prime Minister’s residence.