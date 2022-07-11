Several ministers to resign when all-party govt is formed

Several ministers to resign when all-party govt is formed

July 11, 2022   01:35 pm

Several SLPP Cabinet Ministers who met the Prime Minister today have decided to resign from their respective ministerial portfolios when an all-party government is formed.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe held a discussion with the Cabinet Ministers this morning (11) at the Prime Minister’s Office.

All the Ministers who participated in the discussion were of the opinion that as soon as there is an agreement to form an All-Party Government, they are ready to hand over their responsibilities to that Government, the PM’s Media Division said.

Four ministers have already stepped down form their minister posts following the mass protests against the government. 

Meanwhile President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has officially conveyed to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign on July 13 as previously announced.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe has also said he was willing to resign and make way for an all-party government to take over. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President officially informs PM that he will resign

President officially informs PM that he will resign

President officially informs PM that he will resign

A night school that teaches free of charge

A night school that teaches free of charge

Distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders resumes today

Distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders resumes today

Musical night at Temple Trees

Musical night at Temple Trees

Another LP gas shipment expected to arrive today

Another LP gas shipment expected to arrive today

Massive crowds continue to arrive at Galle Face protest grounds

Massive crowds continue to arrive at Galle Face protest grounds

LIOC resumes fuel distribution to filling stations (English)

LIOC resumes fuel distribution to filling stations (English)

Three suspects arrested for torching PM's private residence (English)

Three suspects arrested for torching PM's private residence (English)