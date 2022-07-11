Several ministers to resign when all-party govt is formed

Several SLPP Cabinet Ministers who met the Prime Minister today have decided to resign from their respective ministerial portfolios when an all-party government is formed.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe held a discussion with the Cabinet Ministers this morning (11) at the Prime Minister’s Office.

All the Ministers who participated in the discussion were of the opinion that as soon as there is an agreement to form an All-Party Government, they are ready to hand over their responsibilities to that Government, the PM’s Media Division said.

Four ministers have already stepped down form their minister posts following the mass protests against the government.

Meanwhile President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has officially conveyed to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign on July 13 as previously announced.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe has also said he was willing to resign and make way for an all-party government to take over.