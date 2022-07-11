Energy Minister gives update on expected fuel cargos

Energy Minister gives update on expected fuel cargos

July 11, 2022   03:17 pm

The Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that the fuel cargo scheduled to arrive on the 9th of July was delayed due to weather conditions and could not be loaded on time and that the supplier has communicated the departure from India this morning. 

The new Laycan has been given as 12-15th of July, he said in a series of tweets. 

The minister added that on Friday, full payments were made to Lanka IOC with the assistance of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Finance for a diesel cargo to arrive between July 15-17 and a petrol cargo expected between July 22-24.

He said that advance payments were made last week for a diesel cargo to arrive between July 15-17 and a petrol cargo between July 17-19. 

He said the balance payment for the diesel cargo is to be made today while the balance payment for the petrol cargo to arrive between July 17-19th will have to be paid on the 12th (Tuesday). 

The minister said three further fuel cargos will arrive in Colombo, for which the funds has to be paid on arrival in Colombo. This includes a diesel cargo between 12-15th, a heavy fuel cargo between 14-16th and a crude oil cargo between 15-17th.

Cargo scheduled to arrive on the 9th was delayed due to weather conditions & could not be loaded on time & the supplier has communicated the departure from India this morning. 

All dates are given by the suppliers and weather permitting, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's Special Statement

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's Special Statement

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's Special Statement

President officially informs PM that he will resign

President officially informs PM that he will resign

A night school that teaches free of charge

A night school that teaches free of charge

Distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders resumes today

Distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders resumes today

Musical night at Temple Trees

Musical night at Temple Trees

Another LP gas shipment expected to arrive today

Another LP gas shipment expected to arrive today

Massive crowds continue to arrive at Galle Face protest grounds

Massive crowds continue to arrive at Galle Face protest grounds

LIOC resumes fuel distribution to filling stations (English)

LIOC resumes fuel distribution to filling stations (English)