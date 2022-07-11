Energy Minister gives update on expected fuel cargos

The Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that the fuel cargo scheduled to arrive on the 9th of July was delayed due to weather conditions and could not be loaded on time and that the supplier has communicated the departure from India this morning.

The new Laycan has been given as 12-15th of July, he said in a series of tweets.

The minister added that on Friday, full payments were made to Lanka IOC with the assistance of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Finance for a diesel cargo to arrive between July 15-17 and a petrol cargo expected between July 22-24.

He said that advance payments were made last week for a diesel cargo to arrive between July 15-17 and a petrol cargo between July 17-19.

He said the balance payment for the diesel cargo is to be made today while the balance payment for the petrol cargo to arrive between July 17-19th will have to be paid on the 12th (Tuesday).

The minister said three further fuel cargos will arrive in Colombo, for which the funds has to be paid on arrival in Colombo. This includes a diesel cargo between 12-15th, a heavy fuel cargo between 14-16th and a crude oil cargo between 15-17th.

Cargo scheduled to arrive on the 9th was delayed due to weather conditions & could not be loaded on time & the supplier has communicated the departure from India this morning.

All dates are given by the suppliers and weather permitting, he added.