The second step of issuing passports via the regional offices of Immigration and Emigration begins from the Kurunegala regional office today (11).

Accordingly, the Department of Immigration and Emigration stated that, the passports will be issued to the applicants who have already received appointments under the one day service and general services from Matara, Vavuniya, Kandy and Kurunegala regional offices.

Meanwhile, the applicants with no early appointments will not be permitted to enter the Head office or the regional offices, the Department of Immigration and Emigration added further.

The passport applicants can obtain appointments through the official website of the Department of Immigration and Emigration, and the number of applicants who will receive the appointments have also been increased, said the Department of Immigration and Emigration.