Fuel bowser topples at Panketiya

July 11, 2022   04:05 pm

A fuel bowser has reportedly toppled in the Panketiya area on the Badulla-Colombo main road.

Police stated that the accident had occurred this morning (11) while it is also reported that it has caused a fuel leak in the bowser. A large quantity of fuel had leaked out of the bowser. 

Also, the driver of the bowser who was injured in the accident has been admitted to Panketiya Hospital.

Haputale Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

