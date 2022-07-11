Sajith prepared to give leadership to the motherland

Sajith prepared to give leadership to the motherland

July 11, 2022   04:37 pm

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa says that the mandate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) government including the President and the Prime Minister is now over and that they are prepared to give leadership to the country.

Making a special statement today (11), he said that the opposition is ready to stabilize the country and to build the country’s economy.

“They got together and finished destroying this beautiful motherland. We in the opposition are ready to stabilize the country and provide leadership to the programme of rebuilding the country’s economy.” 

“We will appoint a government led by a President and a Prime Minister. There is no alternative solution other than this,” Premadasa said.

He charged that if anyone in the parliament who opposes this tries to sabotage this attempt, they will see it as an act of treason. 

“We are ready to protect the motherland, give leadership to the motherland and to build the country’s economy. Victory to the motherland!” 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's Special Statement

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's Special Statement

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's Special Statement

President officially informs PM that he will resign

President officially informs PM that he will resign

A night school that teaches free of charge

A night school that teaches free of charge

Distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders resumes today

Distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders resumes today

Musical night at Temple Trees

Musical night at Temple Trees

Another LP gas shipment expected to arrive today

Another LP gas shipment expected to arrive today

Massive crowds continue to arrive at Galle Face protest grounds

Massive crowds continue to arrive at Galle Face protest grounds

LIOC resumes fuel distribution to filling stations (English)

LIOC resumes fuel distribution to filling stations (English)