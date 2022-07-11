Sajith prepared to give leadership to the motherland

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa says that the mandate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) government including the President and the Prime Minister is now over and that they are prepared to give leadership to the country.

Making a special statement today (11), he said that the opposition is ready to stabilize the country and to build the country’s economy.

“They got together and finished destroying this beautiful motherland. We in the opposition are ready to stabilize the country and provide leadership to the programme of rebuilding the country’s economy.”

“We will appoint a government led by a President and a Prime Minister. There is no alternative solution other than this,” Premadasa said.

He charged that if anyone in the parliament who opposes this tries to sabotage this attempt, they will see it as an act of treason.

“We are ready to protect the motherland, give leadership to the motherland and to build the country’s economy. Victory to the motherland!”