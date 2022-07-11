Parliament to elect new President on July 20 - SJB general secretary

July 11, 2022   05:38 pm

Party leaders have reportedly decided to convene the Parliament on July 15 (Friday), following the President’s resignation.

SJB parliamentarian Ranjith Madduma Bandara said that nominations for the position of President will be accepted on July 18 (Monday) and that the President will be elected on July 20.

Speaking to reporters following the party leaders’ meeting at the parliament complex this evening (11), he said that the Parliament must be summoned and informed within 3 days after a president resigns.

He said that accordingly, the party leaders decided to convene Parliament on Friday (July 15), officially inform the House of the resignation and announce the nominations for the position before holding an election.

The date was set to receive the nominations for the presidency next Monday after the incumbent President resigns on the 13th, and that voting should be held within two days after accepting the nominations, he said.

He said a decision was reached to hold the election by next Wednesday (July 20). “Accordingly, the date was set for the parliament to appoint a new president for this country on the 20th.”

