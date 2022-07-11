President is in a nearby country, says Speaker

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena says that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left the island and will be back by Wednesday (July 13), when he is expected to resign from the presidency.

Responding to a question during an interview with the BBC, the Speaker stated that President Rajapaksa is in a nearby country and that he will be back in Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

President Rajapaksa on Saturday confirmed he will resign, after tens of thousands of protesters stormed the official residence of the president and his office in Colombo.

The Parliament Speaker had earlier said the president would resign on 13 July.

President Rajapaksa’s whereabouts were unknown since the mass protests broke out while he has not spoken publicly since the presidential palace was stormed by protesters on Saturday.

Unconfirmed reports had previously claimed that he is on a navy vessel in Sri Lankan waters and that he was moved to safety before protesters entered the presidential palace.