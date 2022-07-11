President is in a nearby country, says Speaker

President is in a nearby country, says Speaker

July 11, 2022   05:51 pm

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena says that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left the island and will be back by Wednesday (July 13), when he is expected to resign from the presidency. 

Responding to a question during an interview with the BBC, the Speaker stated that President Rajapaksa is in a nearby country and that he will be back in Sri Lanka on Wednesday. 

President Rajapaksa on Saturday confirmed he will resign, after tens of thousands of protesters stormed the official residence of the president and his office in Colombo.

The Parliament Speaker had earlier said the president would resign on 13 July.

President Rajapaksa’s whereabouts were unknown since the mass protests broke out while he has not spoken publicly since the presidential palace was stormed by protesters on Saturday.

Unconfirmed reports had previously claimed that he is on a navy vessel in Sri Lankan waters and that he was moved to safety before protesters entered the presidential palace.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's Special Statement

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's Special Statement

President officially informs PM that he will resign

President officially informs PM that he will resign

A night school that teaches free of charge

A night school that teaches free of charge

Distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders resumes today

Distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders resumes today

Musical night at Temple Trees

Musical night at Temple Trees

Another LP gas shipment expected to arrive today

Another LP gas shipment expected to arrive today

Massive crowds continue to arrive at Galle Face protest grounds

Massive crowds continue to arrive at Galle Face protest grounds