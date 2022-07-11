Speaker retracts statement on President leaving country

Speaker retracts statement on President leaving country

July 11, 2022   07:22 pm

Speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Monday clarified that Gotabaya Rajapaksa is still in the country, soon after reports emerged that President has left the island nation. 

Sri Lankan President, who announced his resignation on Saturday, was earlier said to have left the country and was in another country.

“President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa is still in the country, I made a mistake in the (BBC) interview,” Speaker Abeywardena told ANI in a telephone call. 

When asked further about the whereabouts of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Sri Lankan President, the speaker said that both of them are still in the country.

The development comes after thousands of people stormed into the President’s House in Fort on Saturday. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also announced to step down from his posts amid the ongoing protests.

However, the protesters who have occupied the residences of the President and Prime Minister have cleared that they will continue to occupy their houses until they resign from their posts.

Earlier, on Saturday, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced in a press conference that the President will resign from his post on July 13. Rajapaksa officially informed PM Wickremesinghe that he is resigning from his post.

Source: ANI

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.11

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.11

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.11

Political parties discuss proposed all-party govt

Political parties discuss proposed all-party govt

Large crowds continue to visit Presidents House occupied by protesters

Large crowds continue to visit Presidents House occupied by protesters

Litro resumes distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders

Litro resumes distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders

PM speaks out on events leading to torching of his house

PM speaks out on events leading to torching of his house

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's Special Statement

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's Special Statement