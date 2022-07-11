flydubai suspends Sri Lanka flights indefinitely

Dubai: flydubai said it has suspended its Sri Lanka flights until further notice, after protests escalated in the island nation.

“flydubai flights between Dubai and Colombo Airport (CMB) have been suspended from July 10 until further notice,” said an airline spokesperson. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation on the ground in Sri Lanka.”

Sri Lanka has also been facing a massive jet fuel shortage, which is forcing airlines to fuel-up in other hubs before making the journey back. Emirates Airline and SriLankan Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Our flights to Colombo are currently operating as normal,” said an Etihad Airways spokesperson.

“Passengers who have booked to travel on these flights will be contacted and offered a refund - we apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers’ travel schedules,” said the flydubai spokesperson.

Source: Gulf News

--Agencies