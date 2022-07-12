Over 225kg of Kerala cannabis seized in Mannar

Sri Lanka Navy has seized over 225kg of Kerala cannabis, during special operations conducted in the beach area of Thewampiddi and Sand Banks in Mannar on Monday (11). The operations also led to the apprehension of a suspect in connection to one of the incidents.

SLNS Buwaneka in the North Central Naval Command had searched a suspicious dinghy arrived at the Thewampiddi Beach. The search of the dinghy led to the seizure of about 203kg of Kerala cannabis in 99 packages which had been concealed in a fishing net. Along with the consignment, the Navy also took hold of 01 suspect and the dinghy used to smuggle narcotics.

Meanwhile, a group of SLN Marines attached to SLNS Thammanna in the North Central Naval Command also made a recovery of 05 packages of Kerala cannabis, weighing about 22kg and 140g (wet weight) washed ashore, during a patrol carried out at Mannar Sand Banks.

The gross street value of seized Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 67 million.

The suspect, who was taken into custody by the Navy with Kerala cannabis in Mulankavil area, was identified as a 45-year-old resident of Thewampiddi. The suspect along with Kerala cannabis and the dinghy will be handed over to Illuppukadawai Police for onward legal action.

Kerala cannabis held at Sand Banks has been kept in naval custody until it is produced for onward legal proceedings.