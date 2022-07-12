Distribution of urea shipment from India begins today

Distribution of urea shipment from India begins today

July 12, 2022   10:28 am

The Ministry of Agriculture says that the distribution of the stock of urea fertilizer supplied by the Government of India will start from today (12).

The Ministry stated that the unloading of fertilizer in the fertilizer ship which reached Sri Lanka on the 9th has been completed and the delivery will be completed within 10 days.

A special inspection was conducted regarding the quality of the fertilizer consignment yesterday (11). It has been confirmed that it is of proper quality and the trade certificate has also been issued.

Meanwhile, it is planned to provide a bundle of 50kg of urea to the farmers for Rs. 10,000, according to Director-General of National Fertilizer Secretariat Chandana Lokuhewage.

