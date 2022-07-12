CERT warns of personal information theft attempts via fake links

July 12, 2022   11:11 am

The Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) has cautioned the members of the public to be aware of fraudulent attempts to steal personal information via fake applications.

In a statement, the CERT said it has received reports of incidents involving theft of personal information using fake links amidst the ongoing fuel crisis in the country.

“Hence, criminals request you to get registered for a token to receive fuel and steal your sensitive personal information (such as mobile phone numbers, vehicle registration numbers, identity card numbers) during the fake registration process.”

The stolen information will be used for illegal activities and in some cases to create fake accounts on social media, the CERT warned.

Accordingly, the CERT has urged the general public to be vigilant of such fake messages they receive.

