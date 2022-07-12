SriLankan employees withdraw from Silk Route Lounge terminal operations

SriLankan employees withdraw from Silk Route Lounge terminal operations

July 12, 2022   11:47 am

SriLankan Nidahas Sewaka Sangamaya (SLNSS) has decided to walk away from operations at the CIP operations at Silk Route Lounge of the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

Their trade union action is effective from 12 noon today (July 12) until further notice.

The union said it decided to withdraw services after taking into account the attempts of high-ranking officials, who are responsible for the ongoing crisis, to leave the country.

The president of the union Janaka Vijayapathiratne said SriLankan employees will have to face public outrage if services are provided to such public figures.

Meanwhile, the Immigration & Emigration Department’s officers attached to the Silk Route Lounge, which provides dedicated services to the VIPs at the airport, have also withdrawn their services.

Early this morning, former Minister Basil Rajapaksa attempted to leave the country, however, he was forced to turn back after the Immigration & Emigration Officers’ Association members at the BIA declined to serve him at the VIP departure lounge.

The chairman of the association told Reuters that the immigration & emigration officers are under tremendous pressure to not allow top-level figures to leave the country, given the prevailing crisis situation.

“We are concerned for our security. So, until this issue is resolved, the immigration officials working at the VIP lounge decided to withdraw their services,” he said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Basil turned back after trying to leave country from airport?

Basil turned back after trying to leave country from airport?

Basil turned back after trying to leave country from airport?

Much needed relief for Sri Lanka's LP gas crisis

Much needed relief for Sri Lanka's LP gas crisis

Two suspects arrested over three-wheeler thefts

Two suspects arrested over three-wheeler thefts

Heroin haul seized in Embilipitiya belongs to drug trafficker 'Harak Kata'?

Heroin haul seized in Embilipitiya belongs to drug trafficker 'Harak Kata'?

BASL President explains how Parliament will elect new President

BASL President explains how Parliament will elect new President

SJB nominates Sajith Premadasa for presidency

SJB nominates Sajith Premadasa for presidency

Several injured in clash inside Temple Trees

Several injured in clash inside Temple Trees

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm