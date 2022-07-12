UN chief calls for dialogue to ensure smooth govt transition in Sri Lanka

I stand in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka & call for dialogue to ensure a smooth transition of government & to find sustainable solutions to the economic crisis.



I condemn all acts of violence and calls for those responsible to be held accountable. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 11, 2022

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for dialogue to ensure a smooth transition of government in Sri Lanka and find sustainable solutions to the economic crisis.

“I stand in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka & call for dialogue to ensure a smooth transition of government & to find sustainable solutions to the economic crisis,” Guterres tweeted.

“I condemn all acts of violence and call for those responsible to be held accountable,” he added.

On Monday, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Farhan Haq said that the UN Secretary was closely following the developments in Sri Lanka, and stands in solidarity with the country.

"Secretary-General continues to follow developments in Sri Lanka closely. He stands in solidarity with the Sri Lankan people and calls on all stakeholders to engage in a dialogue to ensure a smooth transition of government and to find sustainable solutions to the economic crisis," he added.

“The Secretary-General condemns all acts of violence and calls for those responsible to be held accountable, underlining the paramount importance of maintaining the peace. The United Nations stands ready to support Sri Lanka and its people.”

