One person injured in shooting at New Chetty Street
July 12, 2022 02:03 pm
One person has been critically injured and hospitalized following a shooting incident at New Chetty Street in Colombo.
Unidentified gunmen had reportedly fired at a married couple who were traveling on a motorcycle near Hinniappuhamy Junction in New Chetty Street within the Coastal police area.
The police spokesman’s office said that a 29-year-old male has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with gunshot wounds following the shooting incident.