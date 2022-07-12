One person injured in shooting at New Chetty Street

One person has been critically injured and hospitalized following a shooting incident at New Chetty Street in Colombo.

Unidentified gunmen had reportedly fired at a married couple who were traveling on a motorcycle near Hinniappuhamy Junction in New Chetty Street within the Coastal police area.

The police spokesman’s office said that a 29-year-old male has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with gunshot wounds following the shooting incident.