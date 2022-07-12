Measures have been taken to close the out-patient department (OPD) of the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital, as a result of the fuel crisis.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration also mentioned that only inpatients are being treated.

Specialist Dr. Dayananda Bandara said that the fuel shortage has become serious as 90% of the specialist doctors working in the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital are not residents of the area, and most of them are from Kandy or Colombo areas.

“Then we have to come by bus or train. There is a situation where we cannot go home for about a week and a half after arriving. As we have discussed with the Ministry of Health and informed, we will not be able to get fuel to the health sector until Thursday or Friday depending on the situation in the country."

However, the patients arriving at the hospital have faced difficulties due to the measures taken by the hospital staff.