Motor Traffic Dept. to remain closed on Fridays

The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) will remain closed on Fridays until further notice, Commissioner-General of Motor Traffic Sumith Alahakoon says.

In a press release, he said DMT officers are unable to use public transport services and private transport facilities to report for work, due to the limitations in fuel supply.

Accordingly, it has been decided not to open the DMT on Fridays. The decision was taken pursuant to previously issued public administration circulars and the letter by the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

However, the DMT will remain open this Friday (July 15).

The department will be closed if a public holiday falls on any other working days, the DMT chief said further.

The public can contact the following telephone numbers between 9.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. on working days for any clarification regarding the DMT’s services.

For vehicle registrations and transfers - 070 7 677 877

For driving licenses - 070 7 677 977

Inquiries can also be sent via WhatsApp, Viber, or text messages to the aforementioned numbers during off-work hours.