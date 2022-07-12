Sri Lanka Navy has rescued 55 individuals aboard a distressed local multiday fishing trawler, caught up in a cyclone on high seas about 390 nautical miles (722km) southeast of Hambantota.

The group of people, suspected to be on an illegal migration attempt to a foreign country, were in a desperate situation when they were rescued on Sunday (July 10), said the navy.

The rescued group were escorted to the Hambantota Port this morning.

Last Friday (July 08), the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources had alerted the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Colombo established at the Navy Headquarters that a distressed multi-day fishing trawler was adrift in high seas southeast of Hambantota and requested assistance.

Responding to the request, the navy dispatched its SLNS Parakramabahu to the sea area where the incident was reported, for a search and rescue operation.

Accordingly, naval vessel reached the distressed fishing trawler and inspected it the following morning.

During the inspection, it was observed that the multi-day fishing trawler was drifting very hazardously in rough sea condition and rescued the desperate group of people aboard, who are suspected to be on an illegal migration attempt to a foreign country, the navy added

Among them were 46 males including 05 human smugglers, 03 females and 06 children. Upon rescue of them, they were brought ashore by SLNS Parakramabahu expeditiously.

On further inspection, it was observed that the fishing trawler had caught in a cyclone and it was at risk of sinking, as flooding of sea water with damages to the vessel’s hull. It was further observed that several people of the group were in a critical state without food and water, having been stranded in high seas for several days, when rescued. The Navy provided necessary first aid and facilities to those people and brought the group to the port of Hambantota. Meanwhile, due to excessive water seepage into the distressed multiday fishing trawler, towing was not possible, thus it was left behind.

The apprehended persons are residents of Trincomalee, Mannar, Vavuniya, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Jaffna and Kalpitiya, from 03 to 54 years of age. They will be handed over to the Hambantota Harbour Police for onward legal action.