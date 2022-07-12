Navy rescues 55 suspected illegal migrants in off Htota

Navy rescues 55 suspected illegal migrants in off Htota

July 12, 2022   08:00 pm

Sri Lanka Navy has rescued 55 individuals aboard a distressed local multiday fishing trawler, caught up in a cyclone on high seas about 390 nautical miles (722km) southeast of Hambantota.

The group of people, suspected to be on an illegal migration attempt to a foreign country, were in a desperate situation when they were rescued on Sunday (July 10), said the navy.

The rescued group were escorted to the Hambantota Port this morning.

Last Friday (July 08), the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources had alerted the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Colombo established at the Navy Headquarters that a distressed multi-day fishing trawler was adrift in high seas southeast of Hambantota and requested assistance.

Responding to the request, the navy dispatched its SLNS Parakramabahu to the sea area where the incident was reported, for a search and rescue operation.

Accordingly, naval vessel reached the distressed fishing trawler and inspected it the following morning.

During the inspection, it was observed that the multi-day fishing trawler was drifting very hazardously in rough sea condition and rescued the desperate group of people aboard, who are suspected to be on an illegal migration attempt to a foreign country, the navy added

Among them were 46 males including 05 human smugglers, 03 females and 06 children. Upon rescue of them, they were brought ashore by SLNS Parakramabahu expeditiously.

On further inspection, it was observed that the fishing trawler had caught in a cyclone and it was at risk of sinking, as flooding of sea water with damages to the vessel’s hull. It was further observed that several people of the group were in a critical state without food and water, having been stranded in high seas for several days, when rescued. The Navy provided necessary first aid and facilities to those people and brought the group to the port of Hambantota. Meanwhile, due to excessive water seepage into the distressed multiday fishing trawler, towing was not possible, thus it was left behind.

The apprehended persons are residents of Trincomalee, Mannar, Vavuniya, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Jaffna and Kalpitiya, from 03 to 54 years of age. They will be handed over to the Hambantota Harbour Police for onward legal action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LP gas distribution in areas out of Colombo resumes tomorrow

LP gas distribution in areas out of Colombo resumes tomorrow

LP gas distribution in areas out of Colombo resumes tomorrow

Basil Rajapaksa stopped from flying out of country

Basil Rajapaksa stopped from flying out of country

'Aragalaya'reps present their action plan to party leaders

'Aragalaya'reps present their action plan to party leaders

Group of monks visit PM's torched residence

Group of monks visit PM's torched residence

SJB proposes Sajith Premadasa for presidency

SJB proposes Sajith Premadasa for presidency

Omalpe Sobhitha Thero makes a request from protesters

Omalpe Sobhitha Thero makes a request from protesters

Clash inside Temple Trees leaves several injured

Clash inside Temple Trees leaves several injured

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm