A group of officials from the Department of Archaeology visited the place today (July 12) to ascertain if any damages have been caused to the properties of archaeological value at the President’s House in Colombo Fort which was occupied by protesters demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The officials including the Director-General of Archaeology Department, Anura Manatunga, attended the inspection. They have also had discussions with the people occupying the premises.

On Saturday (July 09), the Presidential Secretariat, the President’s House and the Temple House were stormed by people protesting against the incumbent government and the Head of State. The compounds have since been occupied by the protesters.

After the protesters occupied the three establishments, people in large numbers have been arriving in Colombo from many parts of the country to visit them.