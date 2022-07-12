No lawful authority for immigration officers to prevent Prez from flying out - SLIEOA

No lawful authority for immigration officers to prevent Prez from flying out - SLIEOA

July 12, 2022   10:10 pm

The Immigration & Emigration Officers’ Association (SLIEOA) says its members have no lawful authority to prevent President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from leaving the country as he is still officially in office.

In a statement, the association also said there is no truth to the media reports and social media posts in circulation, which claim that the immigration & emigration officers refused to allow President Rajapaksa to fly out of the country after he arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake today.

After the anti-government protesters in large numbers gathered to Colombo and occupied the President’s House, Presidential Secretariat and the Temple Trees on Saturday (July 09), there have been reports of top-level officials including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa attempting to fly out of the country.

Early this morning, former Minister Basil Rajapaksa had tried to leave the country from the BIA, however, he was forced to turn back after the immigration officers at the BIA declined to serve him at the Silk Route departure lounge for VIPs.

The Immigration & Emigration Officers’ Association later said its members have withdrawn from providing services citing security concerns and tremendous pressure to not allow top-level figures to fly out of the country.

Subsequently, SriLankan Nidahas Sewaka Sangamaya (SLNSS) also walked away from operations at the CIP operations at Silk Route lounge.

The president of the union Janaka Vijayapathiratne said SriLankan employees will have to face public outrage if services are provided to high-ranking officials, who are responsible for the ongoing crisis, attempting to flee.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Price of bread and bakery products increased (English)

Price of bread and bakery products increased (English)

Price of bread and bakery products increased (English)

SJB proposes Sajith Premadasa for presidency (English)

SJB proposes Sajith Premadasa for presidency (English)

Several injured in clash inside Temple Trees (English)

Several injured in clash inside Temple Trees (English)

UN chief calls for dialogue to ensure smooth govt transition in Sri Lanka (English)

UN chief calls for dialogue to ensure smooth govt transition in Sri Lanka (English)

Basil Rajapaksa stopped from flying out of country (English)

Basil Rajapaksa stopped from flying out of country (English)

LP gas distribution in areas out of Colombo resumes tomorrow

LP gas distribution in areas out of Colombo resumes tomorrow

Basil Rajapaksa stopped from flying out of country

Basil Rajapaksa stopped from flying out of country

'Aragalaya'reps present their action plan to party leaders

'Aragalaya'reps present their action plan to party leaders