Properties of historical value at Presidents House damaged - Archaeology Dept

Properties of historical value at Presidents House damaged - Archaeology Dept

July 13, 2022   08:37 am

Ever since the President’s House was occupied by protesters on July 09 and the events that followed, damages have been caused to the properties of historical value at the premises, the Department of Archaeology says.

According to the department’s director-general Prof. Anura Manathuga, special attention is being given to prevent further destruction or misplacement of any ancient and cultural objects at the compound.

Officers will be deployed at the earliest possible to preserve valuable objects at the President’s House, Prof. Manathunga added.

His remarks came after a group of officials from the Archaeology Department visited the President’s Palace yesterday (July 12) to assess the damages caused to the properties there.

They have had discussions on the matter with the representatives of Aragalaya who are occupying the presidential residence as well as the security forces.

Prof. Manathunga noted that pursuant to the Antiquities Ordinance, necessary action will be sought against those who damage or steal such properties of historical value.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Gotabaya arrives in Maldives

President Gotabaya arrives in Maldives

President Gotabaya arrives in Maldives

This is not the time to implement popular measures - Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe

This is not the time to implement popular measures - Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe

Omalpe Sobhitha Thero requests protesters to vacate occupied national properties

Omalpe Sobhitha Thero requests protesters to vacate occupied national properties

Price of bread and bakery products increased (English)

Price of bread and bakery products increased (English)

SJB proposes Sajith Premadasa for presidency (English)

SJB proposes Sajith Premadasa for presidency (English)

Several injured in clash inside Temple Trees (English)

Several injured in clash inside Temple Trees (English)

UN chief calls for dialogue to ensure smooth govt transition in Sri Lanka (English)

UN chief calls for dialogue to ensure smooth govt transition in Sri Lanka (English)

Basil Rajapaksa stopped from flying out of country (English)

Basil Rajapaksa stopped from flying out of country (English)