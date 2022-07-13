Ever since the President’s House was occupied by protesters on July 09 and the events that followed, damages have been caused to the properties of historical value at the premises, the Department of Archaeology says.

According to the department’s director-general Prof. Anura Manathuga, special attention is being given to prevent further destruction or misplacement of any ancient and cultural objects at the compound.

Officers will be deployed at the earliest possible to preserve valuable objects at the President’s House, Prof. Manathunga added.

His remarks came after a group of officials from the Archaeology Department visited the President’s Palace yesterday (July 12) to assess the damages caused to the properties there.

They have had discussions on the matter with the representatives of Aragalaya who are occupying the presidential residence as well as the security forces.

Prof. Manathunga noted that pursuant to the Antiquities Ordinance, necessary action will be sought against those who damage or steal such properties of historical value.