Railway Dept. introduces hotline to obtain info & lodge complaints

Sri Lanka Railways has introduced a new hotline (1971) for the general public to receive information related to train services and lodge complaints in case of an emergency.

Passengers can obtain information related to train schedules, seat reservations and ticket fares in Sinhala, Tamil and English by contacting this number.

The hotline will be operational 24 hours a day starting from 7.00 a.m. on the 14th of July, the Railway Department said further.