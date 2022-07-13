Four injured in clash at Galle Face protest site
July 13, 2022 11:01 am
Four persons have been hospitalised with injuries following a clash between two groups at the Galle Face protest site.
The injured persons have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with cuts and other injuries sustained in the incident, hospital sources said.
According to reports, the attack had been carried out using a sharp object while all four injured persons are youths aged between 15-20 years, who are resident of Colombo.